HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A huge crowd was expected at a hearing on Monday regarding the debate over legalizing recreational marijuana.
The latest plan would allow adults 21 and older to have and buy up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana from licensed retailers.
The plan would put an additional 25 percent tax on top of the state's sales tax which could create $71 million in revenue in the first year.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic leaders support the bill, but critics warn it could impact health and lead to more crashes.
It's about time Ct! Now, just got to make sure the dems don't mess it up. After all, wouldn't want it to be too successful, actually turn a profit, and show that capitalism is a good thing.
Most people use it at home and just relax, they dont go driving around. Worry about the alcoholics out there drinking and driving, cell phones too.
1.5 ounces? That is a lot. If they legalize, I could make an eighth of an ounce last 2 months.
*slow clap*
