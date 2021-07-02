GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are looking for two suspects who shot at a homeowner.

According to police, the pair approached the homeowner's vehicle in her driveway on Talcott Road just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

The homeowner reported that she called out to the suspects.

It was at that point she said they fired two rounds from a gun in her direction.

Police said the rounds struck the front door.

The homeowner was not hurt.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was describe as a dark-colored sedan driven by a third person.

"You can just come in and out the highway and poke around, and I think that’s the problem. That there isn’t anything they could do about it, they I mean the law, because of the juvenile law that’s in place," said Ed Patterson, who is a neighbor.

Police urged people who witnessed any suspicious activity in the neighborhood or who may have surveillance video to give them a call at 860-652-4268.

Glastonbury leaders, residents send letter to the governor People and town leaders in Glastonbury are growing frustrated with the number of cars getting stolen and broken into in town.

The Town of Glastonbury is reeling from a series of crashes from last month that involved stolen vehicles.

It went as far as to send a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont to demand action to punish juveniles it feels have been getting off easy.

On Friday afternoon, Democratic Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora announced a bipartisan meeting of House leaders slated for next Wednesday, July 7, to discuss the ongoing juvenile car theft crisis in the state.

"The Connecticut legislature works best when all parties are open, honest and willing to work together. Republican and Democratic leadership have a long history of bipartisan cooperation to solve difficult issues. Juvenile crime and violence is impacting cities and towns across the state. We will meet this coming Wednesday to continue discussions that began before the 2021 legislative session on comprehensive policies that look at juvenile justice, law enforcement, education, and services for children and families."