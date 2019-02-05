HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s budget problems are no secret, but the new governor said one way to create revenue could be a tax on groceries.
To be clear, there is no formal proposal for a grocery tax.
It’s a highly controversial idea, strongly opposed by both Republicans and Democrats.
But Gov. Ned Lamont asked his budget team to run the numbers on what a tax could generate.
"We have analyzed 1,000 different options that's one of the them, and it's not in the top of 900, in terms of what we are planning to do,” Lamont said.
A few other states have a grocery tax, but it’s not something that has been talked about much in Connecticut.
Another plan, not as controversial and one that's getting bipartisan support, is legalized sports betting.
"It's here, that train has left the station, our neighbors are doing it and CT is going to catch up and do it to,” Lamont said.
Other states like New Jersey are making millions.
Ted Taylor from Sportech said he wants in on the action.
"People are starting to realize we are a great solution if you look at the infrastructure that we've got,” Taylor said.
Sportech has locations across the state, including one right next to Bradley Airport.
They are established venues for off track betting, and Taylor says this is the right place for sports betting.
The state's two tribes not only want in on the action, they want a monopoly, but not all lawmakers feel they should have one.
The biggest challenges for the legislature will be to decide who gets to participate, and even trickier, online gaming and how to control it.
"Sports betting, while it’s happening in already everywhere, it’s not as big a margin as say a slot machine or the lottery. Those types of things. But it’s happening already so really what we are talking about is just bringing it in to a regulated legal environment,” Taylor said.
Sports betting has been talked about before.
Some said it has a good chance to passing this year.
As for all the other ways to generate revenue we will know more on what the governor wants when he presents his budget on the 20th of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.