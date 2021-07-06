HARTFORD (WFSB) - A wave of car break-ins and thefts committed by juveniles has prompted state lawmakers and residents to act.
While lawmakers will be meeting at the capital tomorrow to discuss the issue; some residents in Glastonbury are taking the matter into their own hands.
Neighbors have started a group called Safe Streets Glastonbury. Their goal is to reduce car thefts by organizing and educating.
"It’s been a real shock," Jennifer Sanford of Glastonbury said Tuesday.
Sanford says car thefts in her area have turned brazen.
Her neighbors have been victims - and so has she.
"I was in my driveway unloading groceries- in and out of the kitchen about 15 feet away," Sanford said. "They darted in and got the car."
Sanford and her neighbor’s cars were stolen on the same day.
She says the most frustrating part was hearing about her stolen car being used in crimes—and police telling her they couldn’t do anything about it.
"That was frustrating for me because it almost made you as a citizen want to get in the car and go after your own vehicle," Sanford said.
Residents have formed a group called Safe Streets Glastonbury.
They’re trying to prevent crimes through community education, legislative outreach, and self advocacy.
One of their goals is reaching out to lawmakers for change - especially with juvenile crime policies.
"I think we need to do a deep dive into the issues that are really at the heart of this and to provide results," Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly said Tuesday. "I think CT can do better. I think the people of CT deserve better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.