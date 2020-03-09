HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Coronavirus is in Connecticut and lawmakers warn more cases could soon be reported.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other lawmakers plan to speak on Monday at the Bristol Health Medical Care Center to update the public on the state's response.
State officials confirmed over the weekend that a patient from Wilton was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Channel 3 learned that the patient is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
The patient is currently at Danbury Hospital while people he or she were in contact with are being quarantined.
Officials are also keeping a close eye on two other cases.
The first is a person who works at both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals. The second is a community physician at Bridgeport Hospital.
Also in quarantine are seven Trinity College students.
They're self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19 off campus and out of the area.
The college said the students did not show any symptoms.
Lawmakers continue to push for more testing to be done.
“Connecticut is likely to be a hotspot, a source of soaring numbers in part because the federal government has delayed and lagged in efforts to provide the tests that are needed to know the reality on the ground of how many people have been infected," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased the criteria for patients to be tested.
According to the state Department of Public Health, however, in order for someone to be tested in Connecticut they need to be hospitalized with symptoms and have a doctor rule out the flu or pneumonia.
Channel 3 confirmed that the state has one test kit, which can test up to 600 people.
The state should see at least one more kit this week. Private testing will also begin.
Doctors are advising anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact their medical provider immediately.
The symptoms the flu and coronavirus share are fever, cough, and muscle aches.
For a coronavirus test to be done, a patient must exhibit flu like symptoms, have come in close contact with a coronavirus patient, or have a travel history to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea.
While flu testing results are usually available in a hospital or clinic and can take less than hour or two, results for the coronavirus take a little longer, as they are sent to the lab.
Doctors also said that if someone is sick, stay 6 feet away from them.
Cough into a tissue and throw it in the trash right away.
Also, make sure to always wash your hands.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
