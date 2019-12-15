HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol on Wednesday for a Special Session to vote on two pieces of legislation left over from the spring, including a deal on the hospital tax.
Hospitals have been battling with the state over the hospital tax since it was put into place in 2012. Now, lawmakers, a week out from the holiday, are returning to vote on a deal.
The other bill addresses concerns from restaurant owners facing lawsuits over unpaid wages for tipped workers.
But lawmakers will not be voting on tolls on Wednesday. Instead, Governor Lamont and Democratic lawmakers announced their intention to vote on a transportation plan next month.
The hospital tax deal seeks to end an ongoing legal fight between the Connecticut Hospital Association and the state. The hospitals will drop a legal claim seeking as much as $4 billion in damages.
In return, the state will increase Medicaid rates by roughly 2% annually for seven years while stabilizing the tax rate on hospitals.
As for the tip-credit bill, lawmakers are making a second attempt to secure a resolution.
Restaurant owners have asked lawmakers to clarify rules about hours and wages for restaurant staff. They claim they are facing lawsuits because of inconsistencies. But Governor Lamont vetoed a bill that lawmakers approved in the spring, claiming the bill stripped workers of their rights.
Now, it appears all sides have a deal.
Democrats also said they will wait until January to vote on a bond package, despite towns’ claim for funding to finish projects. The legislature returns for the regular session in early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.