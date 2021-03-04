HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers have heard emotional and heated testimony on several bills that are up for discussion.
On Friday, the Public Health Committee is expected to vote on whether to allow “aid in dying,” as well as getting rid of the religious exemption for childhood vaccines.
This year, things are being done differently because the Capitol is pretty much closed, and every hearing is done virtually.
Therefore, lawmakers have heard emotional testimony online, and on Friday they will decide whether some of the bills should go forward.
“If you hadn’t known of her situation, you wouldn’t know she was sick. But for the last year and year and a half or so it got to be. That’s when the disease came and got her,” said James Naughton.
His wife Pam tried a number of different treatments, but she eventually died from pancreatic cancer.
James Naughton is a well-known actor whose situation became a real-life drama.
“She lost weight, she lost all of her ability to eat, she lost all of her strength and one morning she said to me ‘Jimmy, I don’t want to wake up anymore’,” he said.
He’s hoping lawmakers will allow families with loved ones to end their suffering. However, the Catholic church has been a strong opponent.
On Friday, lawmakers will take up the Aid and Dying bill.
Another bill they’ll discuss is the religious exemption for childhood vaccines.
Some Connecticut schools are seeing increases in children not being vaccinated, and those against vaccines are outraged.
Thousands came to Hartford to protest when committee members passed the bill last year, but some feel this is a public health issue.
“It is wrenching for a number of families, and certainly if we had an option, we would need to keep any child out of school. We are hopeful that many families will choose to get better educated on the real science not on a lot of misinformation that’s out there,” said State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, chair of the Public Health Committee.
Even if the religious exemption passes the health committee, it must still get voted on in the House and Senate.
As for the Aid and Dying bill, it seems to have a stronger chance of passing this year. There are safeguards in place, and when polled, a majority support giving those terminally ill an option.
