NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is hosting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday to talk equal pay.
The meeting at Gateway Community College in New Haven is part of the Speaker of the House series. The goal is to engage with communities across the country.
Congresswoman DeLauro wants equal pay for equal work. Studies show the pay gap has narrowed, but women on average still make about $0.80 to every dollar men earn.
In March of this year, the House of Representatives passed DeLauro's Paycheck Fairness Act. The bill aims to close loopholes in the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by:
- Holding employers accountable for discriminatory practices
- Ending pay secrecy practices
- Easing workers' ability to challenge pay discrimination
- Strengthening remedies for wronged employees
The bill has not been called for a vote yet in the Senate.
Saturday's meeting starts at 9:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.