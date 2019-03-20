HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The topic of tolls continues at the state capitol.
On Wednesday, lawmakers are discussing a bill to implement tolls in Connecticut.
The Transportation Committee is expected to vote on three toll proposals following a 12-hour public hearing.
One proposal delays a vote for a year until there are more details on where tolls will be, and another puts the Dept. of Transportation in charge.
Governor Ned Lamont’s latest proposal is a plan for 53 toll gantries on four of the state's highways-- I-91, I-95, I-84, and Route 15.
"I really think it's the future of the state and that's why I'm leading in on this hard," Lamont said.
He continues to say that the revenue generated from tolls would help upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure, including a number of deteriorating bridges around the state.
He said it was not an easy decision to propose tolls, but the state needs reliable revenue and no more borrowing.
Democratic Senator Derek Slap said he's not endorsing tolls but wants to keep the discussion moving.
"All this stuff is difficult part of the reason CT is in this budget mess is because for far too long elected leaders did not make tough decisions," Slap said.
Before the Transportation Committee started, Democrats and Republicans met privately to caucus.
"It's been tolls, period. There hasn't been a dialogue about a mix of things it either tolls or nothing," said Republican State Rep. Brenda Kupchick.
The anti-toll movement has mobilized and they want to be heard.
"The tolls issue is opposed by Republicans, by Democrats, by citizens all over the state," said Neil Tolhurst, of No Tolls CT.
Wednesday’s meeting came just one day after a group protested tolls in state by placing a large inflatable "toll troll" on the capitol lawn.
