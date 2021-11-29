HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are celebrating the investments that are going into CT Transit courtesy of the federal infrastructure bill.

State Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and other officials broke down what the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act means for the New Haven area and the rest of the state.

A news conference happened at 9:30 a.m. in Hamden at the CT Transit Garage.

DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said she worked to secure critical funding for Connecticut in the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, including $5.38 billion over the next five years, a $1.63 billion increase over the most recent transportation bill enacted in 2015. She said the bill also provides a total of $100 billion in national competitive grants Connecticut can apply to receive.

"It incorporates electric transit buses into the bus fleet that will transition bus operations away from fossil fuels, reduce air pollution, creating a brighter tomorrow for all of our residents," DeLauro said.

The package includes $48.5 billion to modernize public transit across the country, investing $66 billion in passenger and freight rail. It also includes the largest federal investment in public transit in United States history.