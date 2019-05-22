BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers in the state Senate defeated a bill that would have essentially given farmers more clearance to kill nuisance wildlife, including black bears.
The bill, which was taken up on Tuesday, was a dialed-down version of one that originally regulated bear hunting in Litchfield County.
The Senate instead approved a second bill that requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to provide lawmakers with a report on non-lethal ways to control the bear population. The report is due by Feb. 1, 2020.
There are strong opinions following a black bear attack in Burlington.
On Monday, a bear attacked and killed a dog, then the bear was euthanized after showing aggressive behavior to an officer who responded.
People who live on the street where the attack happened said the black bears have become too comfortable and are coming around too often.
Neighbors like Lydia Fleming said they're afraid the next victim of a bear attack could be a child.
“That’s sad. What if that had been one of her children because there are children on this street,” Fleming said.
Fleming has lived on Bradley Road for nearly five decades.
“They’re telling you to keep your bird feeders away, your garbage cans in the garage, but we’ve had the bears go into our garage and just take the garbage right out of there,” Fleming said.
DEEP said in just one year’s time, there have been more than 8,500 bear sightings.
The highest numbers were seen in Simsbury, Farmington, Avon and Torrington, but Burlington also had quite a few.
“I don’t feel like [lawmakers are] doing enough to protect the people,” Fleming said.
Sen. Craig Miner, a Republican, supported the bill that would allow farmers to hunt bears on their property to protect crops and livestock.
“The bears don’t fear humans and certainly don’t respect humans. I think we need to pay closer attention to what we’re doing before it’s a child and not a dog,” Miner said.
Others would like to see measures taken that don’t kill the wild animals.
The Deputy Director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters supported a bill that focuses on limiting black bear access to food from humans, hazing devices like noise deterrents and educational programs.
“It’s a horrific tragedy and we are so sorry to see it happen, but I think this makes it clear that we need education-based strategies,” said Amanda Schoen, CT League of Conservation Voters.
DEEP officials said the bear that attacked and killed a dog in Burlington had three cubs that were humanely captured and taken to a safe location.
Channel 3 will continue following the bills and provide updates as they become available.
People are finally waking up and figuring out bears on your deck aren't "cute". They've been getting bolder and bolder for years. It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. And when is finally happening.
A mother bear defending her cubs is NOT "getting bolder and bolder." If you don't know that the most dangerous place in nature is between a mother bear and her cubs is dangerous, then I have serious doubts about your ability to do anything.
