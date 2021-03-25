HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's a battle happening over extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers.
House Democrats voted to keep 93 executive orders in place, but Republicans want more say on what gets extended.
This comes as Lamont said we’re still in a state of emergency.
“Infections are no longer going down, plateaued, and in fact picking up a little bit. We're not out of this yet,” Lamont said.
The vote came down on Thursday afternoon, 90 to 50, to extend the governor's powers.
The House vote was split along party lines, but Republicans feel Lamont has too much power.
Republicans said the governor’s powers are too far reaching, and both Democrats and Republicans have the responsibility to review the executive orders.
“What Republicans are offering today is not about whether or not to wear a mask, not whether or not if we need hand sanitizer, but how we respect the rule of law,” said Republican Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora.
He said they’ve prepared a document that addresses every order.
Lamont’s orders are set to expire April 20.
Democrats want them extended to May 20, but Republicans said it should be May 1 with a thorough review by April 1.
Democrats also want more time to look at certain orders which may be more long-term, such as telehealth, whether insurance companies should continue covering vaccines, and allowing more services such as the DMV to be done online.
"There is communication, we are listening, someone asked about agreement and compromise, we are doing that we are voting today,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Matt Ritter.
Republicans said this isn't a compromise. They said they've asked Democrats repeatedly since the beginning of January to go over these orders.
On Thursday, the House Speaker said he's willing to do that but they're not setting a date.
The Senate is voting next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.