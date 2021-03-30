HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont now has the power to extend his executive orders.
On Tuesday, Senate Democrats voted in favor, despite concerns raised by Republicans.
This is now the fourth extension of the executive orders. The vote follows the House vote last week.
Democrats have the majority and are supporting the governor while Republicans say this is a bad move.
Both chambers have now voted to give Lamont the power he wants to extend his executive orders.
“Connecticut has led the way on science and health and public safety. We’ve managed to keep our hospitalizations down,” said Senator Bob Duff.
The pandemic has hit Connecticut hard. Nearly 8,000 residents have died over the past year, more than 300,000 have been infected, which is roughly one out of every 11 residents.
Republicans say this gives the governor too much power and the legislature needs to be more involved.
“We’ve asked since January, let’s start the process, let’s move forward, let’s decide what executive orders are codified, modified or eliminated,” said Senator Paul Formica.
One order is moving forward. Expanded outdoor dining was extended for another year. This gives restaurants more flexibility to add more seating in parking spaces and even sidewalks, all of which must be approved by local towns.
This has been a rough winter. More than 600 Connecticut restaurants have closed during the pandemic and more dining options could help.
“Allowing to build more seats outside and have what you call al Fresca dining in our state this summer, it’s great to see legislations in a bi-partisan fashion,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
The outdoor dining order is far less controversial, which got unanimous support from both sides.
As for the rest of the executive orders those have been extended for another month to May 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.