HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers are voting on Thursday on a “clean slate” bill, which would erase certain criminal records.
The Senate already passed the legislation and now it’s up to the House.
Supporters say too many people are unable to get jobs are access education for something they did years ago.
A woman who had a criminal record says she had a substance abuse problem and got caught stealing. She ended up in prison for 18 months, but her struggle continued when she started looking for a job. She wanted to work with children, but was told she couldn’t.
“A lot of doors got shut in my face, it didn’t feel good, but I always remembered what I was told, that I shouldn’t lie on my application. Let me tell you, it was rough trying to answer that question, ‘have you ever been convicted of a crime,’” said Lady Carrie McCrorey.
She finally got a job working for a school system and she feels fortunate because many continue to look for jobs and get doors shut in their face.
State Representative Steve Stafstrom is pushing for the clean slate bill.
"We will help over 300,000 of our residents find more stable housing, obtain higher incomes, and get better access to education," Stafstrom said.
Those crimes not eligible for erasure would be:
- Any conviction designated as a family violence crime
- Any offense that is a nonviolent sexual offense or a sexually violent offense
The legislation allows those with convictions for certain misdemeanors and even some felonies to have their records erased.
Republicans feel certain crimes should be eligible for erasure to help people get back on their feet, but they feel the list of crimes is too broad.
"I have no problem with the low level non-violent misdemeanors being addressed by this bill, but to create a task force to sit down and look at the felonies specific by element and actually come up with a list," said Rep. Craig Fishbein.
Some crimes eligible for erasure would be first-degree threatening, which could be a bomb threat, carjacking, weapons on school grounds, and abandonment of a child under sit.
The bill is being debated on Thursday.
