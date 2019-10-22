SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers will be calling for change on Tuesday after sexist and violent comments were made toward two women who are running for reelection.
The comments were all made on Facebook and were aimed at state Sen. Cathy Osten and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
What is concerning for many people is that some of the comments were made by politicians who are also running for office and former politicians.
Now, law enforcement is getting involved, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.
Tuesday morning, some lawmakers will be coming to the defense of Osten.
The threats against her came following allegations that she may have damaged someone's door while campaigning.
The comments were posted on a Connecticut Republican Party Facebook page and included typos.
In one, a man threatened to shoot Osten.
In another, a person wrote "I would have pulled her out of that car and knocked her out."
Stewart was also recently the target of sexist and profane comments.
A comment against her by a former finance chair for Connecticut Democrats told her to "go easy on the pasta."
In another, she was called a phrase used to describe prostitutes.
"Everybody agreed that we need to disassociate ourselves from him, that we no longer support him as a candidate for City Council," said Bill Shortell, New Britain DTC chair.
Tuesday, both Democrats and Republicans said they'll demand action.
They'll be at the Sprague Public Library at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.