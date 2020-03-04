HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Democratic lawmakers are proposing changes to a law that's helping to save lives.
They’re looking to strengthen ‘Red Flag Laws,’ which take guns away from those who pose a risk to others or themselves.
Connecticut passed a Red Flag Law more than 20 years, after a man opened fire killing his co-workers in Newington.
The bill got bi-partisan support at the time, but that may not be the case this time.
"If I lost my job tomorrow and I was threatening to commit suicide and I said this to my wife, there would no ability for my wife to ask guns be removed from home,” said State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.
In order to get weapons removed, someone would have to apply for a risk warrant with police.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee says that can be difficult, saying he supports allowing people to apply for risk warrants directly with the courts, and not be required to file with police first.
Proposed changes would also prohibit someone from buying a gun if the court finds risk, and currently someone loses guns for one year, but a judge would now have discretion to expand.
“This puts in a mechanism to say we just want to make sure that everything is okay now before we return the firearms. It’s a simple change, but have real consequences to keeping people safe,” said Jonathan Perloe, of CT Against Gun Violence.
Republicans support the law that's in place now, but feel these changes are far-reaching.
"The abuser can go directly to court and get a warrant without any investigation by police whatsoever,” said State Rep. Doug Dubitsky, who represents North Windham.
Connecticut’s Red Flag Law was established after 1999 Connecticut Lottery shooting, and has resulted in more than 1,500 orders to remove guns from individuals posing an imminent threat to themselves or others.
"All of these changes we are talking about are modernizing the law we have on the books now and burning us in line with other states that have similar laws,” said Stacey Mayer, of Moms Demand Action.
A public hearing on the proposed bill is set for next Wednesday.
