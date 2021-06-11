HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Wednesday for a special session to take up a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Lawmakers ran out of time earlier this week, as the legislative session came to a close Wednesday night.

The session ended before lawmakers could agree and vote on a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.

The bill to legalize recreational marijuana passed narrowly in the state Senate, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they couldn’t reach an agreement with Democrats.

As a result, they will be back for a special session on Wednesday, June 16.

If the bill passes, people would be allowed to buy 1.5 ounces of marijuana or possess up to 5 ounces.

Retailers with licenses could begin selling weed in May of next year and medical patients could begin to grow their own starting in October.