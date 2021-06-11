HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Wednesday for a special session to take up a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana.
Lawmakers ran out of time earlier this week, as the legislative session came to a close Wednesday night.
The session ended before lawmakers could agree and vote on a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.
The bill to legalize recreational marijuana passed narrowly in the state Senate, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they couldn’t reach an agreement with Democrats.
Lawmakers close out unusual session with passed budget, but leave recreational marijuana on the table
Connecticut lawmakers closed out what turned out to be an unusual legislative session due to the pandemic.
As a result, they will be back for a special session on Wednesday, June 16.
If the bill passes, people would be allowed to buy 1.5 ounces of marijuana or possess up to 5 ounces.
Retailers with licenses could begin selling weed in May of next year and medical patients could begin to grow their own starting in October.
