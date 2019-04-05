SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Local scientists believe there won't be an abundance of ticks there year, but there may be a hike in infection rates.
Property owners, hikers and businesses are urging people to protect themselves.
Sterling Andrews said he and his wife hike once a week.
Friday, he said they ventured into Northwest Park in Windsor. He also said he knows ticks love him.
"Not today," Andrews said. "I think I pulled off five or six ticks off last summer."
Friday, he was fully covered. If they do land on him, he has a special device.
"They make a device that you can wrap around your leg to prevent any ticks from going up your legs," he explained.
While it's important to protect yourself with bug spray containing permethrin, it's also important to do the same with lawns.
Ali's Nursery and Landscaping in Southington said homeowners an use a granular application with a spreader.
Deanna Levitt calls it "the toilet paper tube method."
"They soak cotton with permethrin," Levitt said. "It’s an insecticide to kill off and repel ticks."
Levitt said when mice walk through treated areas, ticks will try to hop on but die in their tracks when they try to host.
She said now is the time to treat yards near the house's foundation and wood piles since the larvae are just coming out.
By mid-summer, she said to do it again when the ticks are still susceptible.
Levitt said the big takeaway is to get a jumpstart on treating the yards.
For more information, head to the Department of Public Health's website here or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website here.
