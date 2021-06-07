MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A landscaper's lawn mower in Milford struck a gas line and blew up.
It happened at a business on BIC Drive on Monday morning.
The landscaper was burned. His condition was not released.
The building on the property had to be evacuated, according to officials on the scene. About 400 employees were sent home for the day.
