TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a fertility clinic in Trumbull that has now closed.
A British couple is suing CT Fertility, P.C., claiming their embryos were switched.
According to the lawsuit, the couple said they went there for a second IVF treatment.
After the baby was born, they realized the boy was a different race than their first child.
In the lawsuit, the parents said they had their two children take DNA tests and found they were not fully related.
The clinic has since closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.