BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- As Eversource continues to face criticism for its response to Tropical Storm Isaias, some are calling for the company to cover storm-related losses.
In New York and New Jersey, residents can recover some of their losses from energy company Con Edison, and that's what people are calling on Eversource to do.
In fact, some are even taking Eversource to court over it.
“We need lawyers, these people need to be made accountable,” said Mike O’Neill from New Britain, who was among the 700,000 customers to lose power from the storm.
O’Neill said he finally got his power back, only after throwing out food, and losing time from work.
He's now one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday, seeking payment from Eversource.
“They knew it was coming up the coast, they had more than enough notice, they didn't do anything about it,” said Attorney Edward Jazlowiekci, who says Eversource should be liable for its lack of preparation.
In New York, Con Edison is offering reimbursements, up to $500 for residential customers for food, up to $10,000 for businesses.
In a statement, Eversource says this was “an act of nature we don’t provide reimbursement, but we encourage our customers to reach to their insurance carrier to see if it’s in their homeowners or renters policy.”
Attorney General William Tong urged Eversource to follow Con Edison, saying “This needs to come out of shareholder—not ratepayer—funds. They have millions of dollars in profits they can use to cover this cost immediately without putting the burden back on ratepayers.”
“New York is a lot sharper when it comes to coming down on utilities, coming down on people who gauge,” Jazlowiekci said.
He added that he believes Con Edison is worried about penalties from regulators, and said Connecticut needs to get tougher, or Eversource won’t care.
Jazloweicki isn't sure yet how much his clients have lost yet. One is a West Hartford acupuncturist who had to cancel appointments.
O’Neill runs a landscaping business, but without air conditioning at home, he says he turned down work to protect his dog from the heat.
“I didn't want to leave her in the house when it's 85, 90 degrees,” O’Neill said.
Jazloweicki is hoping to make the lawsuit a class action lawsuit. He says anyone is free to reach out to him if they have questions about joining.
Channel 3 reached out to Eversource for a comment on the lawsuit but has not yet heard back.
