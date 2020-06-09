WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the company that owned the B-17 aircraft that crashed at Bradley Airport last year.
Survivors and the families of those killed say negligence, recklessness, and callous indifference by the Collings Foundation caused the crash, last October.
The plane crashed into a deicing facility at the airport on Oct. 2 after developing engine trouble, shortly after taking off.
Seven people were killed, including the pilot, co-pilot and five passengers. Several others were injured.
According to a preliminary report, investigators said the pilot, 75-year-old Ernest McCauley, reported a problem shortly after takeoff.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the air traffic controller asked McCauley if he needed any assistance. He replied "no."
The report then said the pilot reported engine trouble after requesting a return to the airport.
The controller then asked for the reason for the return to the airport, and the pilot replied that the airplane had a 'rough mag' on the No. 4 engine.
The controller confirmed that the flight needed immediate landing and advised McCauley to proceed however necessary to the runway.
The tower controller asked about the airplane's progress to the runway and the pilot replied that they were 'getting there' and on the right downwind leg.
No other communications were received from the plane.
The B-17 was in the air for about 5 minutes, and made it 500 feet above ground.
The majority of the cabin, cockpit and right wing were consumed by post-impact fire, the report stated.
Investigators said they were able to get a sample of the fuel used in one of the engines. No anomalies were detected.
In response to the lawsuit, the Collings Foundation released a statement saying "In order to obtain technical experience and expertise, the National Transportation Safety Board made The Collings Foundation a party to the pending accident investigation. In that role, the Foundation is prohibited, both by the Certification of Party Representative and by federal regulations, from commenting on this matter and disseminating information that is the subject of this investigation."
