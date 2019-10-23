SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – A State Police sergeant is under investigation after leaving a brewery and crashing his cruiser into another car.
The mother and daughter, who were hit by the sergeant, are now suing saying that he was drunk.
Due to the extent of Sergeant John Arthur McDonald’s injuries, he was never given a sobriety test. He was taken to the hospital, but once he got there, he refused treatment, which includes a blood test.
The crash happened on Sept. 25 when McDonalds ran through a stop sign on Airport Road in Southbury and crashed into a car drive by Lisa Conroy.
Conroy’s 19-year-old daughter was also inside the car and both say they’ve been left with serious and lingering injuries from head to toe.
On Wednesday, the Conroy’s filed a lawsuit against the state, McDonald, and Black Hog Brewery. They said McDonald left that brewery a few moments before the crash.
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
According to the lawsuit, Black Hog, “… chose not to cut off John Arthur McDonald when they knew he was intoxicated and likely to drive a motor vehicle on the roads of this State with other drivers.”
After the crash, McDonald’s sobriety was never tested. That’s because he refused treatment at the hospital.
“Someone with visible injury or complaining of injury, that takes precedent to a field sobriety test. At that point, and as an investigating officer, you would hope to get the medical records at the hospital. He refused treatment at that point when he got to the hospital,” said Brian Foley, executive aide to the Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
The state has a zero-tolerance policy that says employees can’t consume drugs or alcohol prior to driving a state vehicle. Right now, police say there’s a three-level motor vehicle, criminal and internal affairs investigation into what happened that night.
As the investigation continues, McDonald is allowed to stay on the job and get a new cruiser.
Channel 3 reached out to State Police and Black Hog Brewery for comment regarding the lawsuit, but haven’t heard back.
