HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trampoline parks have bounced into popularity over the last decade.
People use them for birthday parties and even team building events for work.
CBS News reports there have been six deaths in the country and thousands of severe injuries over the last decade.
A number of lawsuits have been filed in the state of Connecticut.
Many of the lawsuits claim severe injuries after a visit to three trampoline parks in the state.
Channel 3 spent all day looking through court documents and making phone calls about claims that the parks can be dangerous.
Jump, bounce and catch some air.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s really safe,” said Lana Morris of Windsor.
Morris said she went to Launch Trampoline Park with her son Zachary for a birthday party.
“I’ve never seen anybody get hurt when I was there. Everybody was just having a good time from adults to kids and everyone in between,” said Morris.
But now concern is growing nationwide about safety inside the facilities.
Channel 3 spent hours digging through the Connecticut judicial system and found at least nine lawsuits filed against trampoline parks since 2015.
Those trampoline parks include The Sky Zone in Wallingford, Flight Fit ‘N Fun in New Britain, and Launch Trampoline Park in Hartford.
Some of the injuries reported were so severe they required surgery after fractured and broken bones and concern for permanent damage.
“Anything can cause injury if you’re not paying attention or being careful,” said Morris.
The complaints say the trampoline parks were negligent and careless in giving safety warnings.
Senator Richard Blumenthal says it’s not fair to families who sign away their rights before jumping in.
“Parents should beware before they sign anything that gives away their rights to hold the parks accountable. These fine print clauses should be banned,” said Blumenthal.
Blumenthal is calling for legislation to regulate trampoline parks, so all families can experience a fun and safe time.
“I like watching the kids because they can do things they normally aren’t able to do at home so it’s a different kind of adventure for them,” Morris said.
Channel 3 reached out to lawyers representing the victims.
Some of the complaints could have been settled outside of court.
Channel 3 also reached out to the trampoline parks in Connecticut that were named in this report to get their take on safety concerns.
They have not returned our calls.
