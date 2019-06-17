HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Monday marked 24 days since a mother from New Canaan disappeared.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Police believe she was the victim of a brutal assault inside her home, after blood was found along with attempts to clean it up.
Detectives were back out at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority facility in Hartford on Monday.
It’s been nearly two weeks of searching at the trash facility.
Police have spanned their search from New Canaan, to Pound Ridge, NY, to Farmington, Hartford and Avon.
As of Monday, New Canaan police said they have received over 750 tips and 80 videos.
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer, was arrested in connection with the case and charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
A woman identified as his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is facing the same charges.
They are both out on bond.
When she went missing, Fotis and Jennifer had been in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle.
The attorney representing Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis, said his client and Troconis both have alibis for the day Jennifer went missing.
Fotis Dulos hired Pattis as his criminal defense lawyer just over one week ago.
He said he was at Fotis' house over the weekend for dinner, and said his client is back to work.
"People aren’t buying his properties right now, or if they are, they’re offering to purchase them at far lower rates and he’s not interested. So, he’s back at work and trying to keep his business afloat amid tremendous public hostility," Pattis said in an interview with Ch. 3 on Monday.
In court last week, the state said Fotis' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer's blood on the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.
"I don’t know how the DNA got there but I’m not at all worried about that. As a matter of public relations and optics, it was an 'ouch' moment. As a matter of trial technique and evidence, it’s really not an issue at all," Pattis said.
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple allegedly dumped trash bags with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
Police said they found a kitchen sponge and Jennifer's blood in a dumpster.
"Right now there is every reason for Mr. Dulos to be a suspect. He’s a spouse. There’s a custody dispute. The allegations around the bags are deeply suspicious and I accept that, but proving murder. That’s a long way from that," Pattis said.
Pattis said his client filed a motion on June 13, asking for evidence that was seized during the investigation to be returned to him.
He added that his own team of investigators are collecting their own evidence that proves Fotis is innocent.
"Every day that goes by that the state fails to link it to Mr. Dulos is a day that makes his innocence, in my view, easier to assert," Pattis said.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Police said also created a website dedicated to finding her. It can be found here.
Tips and info can also be emailed in to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
