NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A young lawyer studying to take his Connecticut bar exam had to put his career on hold for brain surgery.
Now he’s fighting to get a refund for the test he never took.
Bobby Berriault has wanted to a be a lawyer since grade school, but he’s not your ordinary applicant, and he’s not backing down for what he thinks is just.
“When I was growing up, especially in middle school and high school, there were a lot of people who thought that my dreams of going to law school were unrealistic,” Berriault said.
Lined up on the walls of his one-bedroom apartment are the plaques proving he could accomplish his dream.
“The reason why I wanted to go to law school, because when I was growing up, I grew up in foster homes and group homes and I had a really, really tough life growing up,” Berriault said.
Now, at 29 years old, Berriault said he wants to help other’s that have grown up like him.
“One of the other things I had to deal with in life is having Asperger’s, and so I certainly didn’t have an easy time in life growing up with that, and even still dealing with that today,” Berriault said.
Berriault proved he had what it takes to be a lawyer, graduating with his juror’s doctorate from Western New England University, but to practice law in the state of Connecticut, he has to take the Connecticut bar exam.
As he studied to take the test this past summer, a cyst in his brain he had back in high school filled with fluid.
“I previously applied for the bar exam back in March but because I had to have brain surgery, because there was a cyst in my brain and I almost died from it, it was clogging up the fluids inside my brain, I had to postpone that,” Berriault said.
Doctors told him the cyst was life threatening if he did not deal with it soon.
“I was in a lot of pain, I couldn’t really function very well, it was affecting my motor skills negatively and so I had to go back to Yale New Haven Hospital and get a shunt put in,” Berriault said.
He had to put off taking the test and had surgery in June.
“I wasn’t in any shape to take the bar or even study for the bar because I couldn’t even walk for a while. I was in bed for most of the summer,” Berriault said.
When he started getting better, his focus was back on the bar, but he didn’t want to have to pay for it again.
“The exam is $800, that’s a lot of money, $800 to me is four months’ worth of food, it’s two winters of heat. That is a lot of money and I already paid it once,” Berriault said.
He wrote a letter to the chair of the Connecticut Bar Examiner’s Committee, they are a part of the state’s Judicial Branch and administer the test and collect the applications.
“Their response, they didn’t give an explanation or anything they just mailed back a two sentence letter saying it was denied,” Berriault said.
In a statement, the Judicial Branch said there is no provision in the rules or regulations for a waiver of the fee, and
Eyewitness news got a response from the judicial branch saying there is no provision in the rules or regulations for a waiver of the fee and “an applicant who withdraws his or her application to take a bar examination at least 30 days prior to the examination shall be entitled to a fee credit of $125.”
That’s a credit toward taking the exam again and it would hold the same for medical reasons given 10 days after the test.
“I think if I take one exam I should only have to pay once. I shouldn’t have to be double charged just because I had to have brain surgery,” Berriault said.
The response from the state means $675 to shell out again.
Still Berriault’s resolve remains strong in what he wants to accomplish going into public interest law.
“I really want to help people and I really want to make a difference in our community and that’s what my purpose in life is,” he said.
Berriault has also reached out to state representatives to get answers.
As of right now he says he will hopefully take the exam again in February and get a job by May to pay for it all.
In a full statement, the Judicial Branch said "As the bar examining committee’s files are confidential, pursuant to Practice Book §24A, we are unable to discuss any specific applicant. The bar examining committee is subject to the Rules of the Superior Court and the Regulations of the Bar Examining Committee governing admission to the Connecticut bar. There is no provision in the Rules or Regulations for a waiver of the fee to apply for admission by examination. However, there is a provision which entitles an applicant to a fee credit of $125 under certain circumstances. Article III-3 of the bar examining committee’s regulations states:
An applicant who withdraws his or her application to take the bar examination at least 30 days prior to the examination shall be entitled to a fee credit of $125. Withdrawals for medical reasons accompanied by a doctor’s certificate shall be entitled to a fee credit of $125 if received within ten days after the examination. Any fee credits to which a withdrawing applicant may be entitled must be applied toward either of the next two succeeding examinations. All withdrawals must be in writing, addressed to the administrative director and are effective on the date received by the administrative director.
Any July 2018 applicant who withdrew as described above is entitled to a fee credit of $125 towards either the February 2019 examination or the July 2019 examination and was notified of such in writing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.