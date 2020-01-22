ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A man from Ellington accused of killing his wife was back in court Wednesday.
Lawyers for 42-year-old Richard Dabate are arguing a “motion to suppress” a piece of evidence.
Police say Richard Dabate murdered his wife Connie two days before Christmas in 2015.
The case made national headlines, when information collected from her Fitbit was used as evidence.
That evidence they're looking to suppress is a statement that Dabate made to police at the hospital after his wife was killed.
Police said Dabate was not a suspect at that time, and that they told him he was free to leave.
However, his lawyers point out that he was still a patient at the hospital when they arrived, so he essentially could not leave.
They also said police didn't do enough and that they could have told Dabate he had the right to ask them to leave.
The two detectives who talked with Dabate maintain that he was cooperative the whole time.
State police say they initially viewed Dabate as a victim, but started looking at him as a suspect because of inconsistencies in his statement. Prosecutors started playing the six-and-a-half-hour statement on Wednesday, where he describes going to work but turning around to get a laptop.
Detectives said Dabate also discloses an affair with a woman who was seven months pregnant. Dabate initially said his wife was on board with co-parenting a child with another woman. He later admits the pregnancy was not planned, but that he and his wife were trying to work it out.
