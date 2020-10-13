EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Layoffs have begun at Pratt & Whitney.
Over the summer, Pratt’s parent company Raytheon announced that it would be cutting more than 8,000 jobs.
That number grew to 15,000 when another layoff announcement was made last month.
In a statement on Tuesday, Pratt & Whitney said it continues to experience a reduction in commercial business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has forced us to take further actions to align with current and future business demand in an evolving environment. We have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for our salaried workforce. These actions are consistent with steps taken by our customers and competitors,” the statement said.
Last month, the Associated Press reported that Raytheon’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said the cuts amount to administrative cost reductions of about 20 percent at Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, and about 12 percent at Collins Aerospace, based in Charlotte, NC.
“As difficult as these decisions are, taking actions to resize our workforce today, while managing our cost structure and continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term and ensures a strong future for the company, our employees, customers and shareowners,” Pratt & Whitney’s statement said.
