BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Layoffs are looming after Amazon cut ties with a delivery business in Bristol.
The e-commerce giant announced it won't be renewing a contract with Systemize Logistics.
Therefore, 53 workers will be laid off, including drivers and dispatchers.
Amazon said it will help those employees find jobs with other delivery companies.
Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu released a statement that said, “Our local Amazon operation works with probably dozens of contractors serving as 'Amazon Delivery Partners.' Amazon made a business decision not to continue working with one particular contractor, Systemize Logistics. We never want to see local employees lose their jobs. We encourage those affected by the layoff to take advantage of the local branch of the American Jobs Center for reemployment assistance.”
