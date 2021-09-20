HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new TikTok challenge shows teenagers damaging parts of their schools, like bathrooms and locker rooms.
The challenge has hit schools across the country, including in Connecticut, in towns like New Britain and East Hampton.
On Monday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal and others called on TikTok to take action to combat the viral vandalism videos.
Blumenthal wants TikTok to "ban users whose videos show them vandalizing school property as part of the “bathroom challenge,” which has grown in popularity and encourages students to clog toilets or damage soap and towel dispensers."
TikTok said it is removing the content and redirecting the search results to its community standards.
