HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In just about a week and half, the state will begin reopening.
On Thursday, officials gave a glimpse at where the state stands in regards to those reopening guidelines.
Governor Ned Lamont said work still needs to be done. There are successes and there are also obstacles in order to get the state to May 20.
The CDC wants to see 14 days of daily hospitalization declines. Connecticut is down 30 percent from the peak, which the state is calling a success.
Testing has ramped up, but the state wants to get up to 42,000 tests per week over the next two weeks, which is still a long way to go. The state wants to double the amount of testing.
"I think you're going to see the real progress on our testing capacity and implementation over the next two and three weeks," Lamont said.
Contact tracing went live on Thursday. Twenty local health departments will begin next week, which is completely voluntary, so that state is confident we’ll be on track by May 20.
Protecting the high-risk population continues and starting on Friday, those in the high-risk group, which includes first responders, no longer need to have a doctor’s recommendation for testing.
"It's the most congested areas where you can have flare ups and the potential for resurgence of COVID, so that's why it's really important that we continue to focus on our nursing homes," Lamont said.
Hospital capacity was another metric and that has been achieved. Less than 20 percent of the beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and some of the additional hospital space at the Connecticut Convention Center is being taken down.
The state is making strides in getting the personal protective equipment. A 30-day supply is available, the state stockpile is strong, and the supply chain is stabilizing. A large delivery is expected this weekend.
Many businesses have said they haven’t received guidance yet on what they need to do once they reopen. The state is working internally on that, but for businesses, those rules should be made public on Friday.
“It’s still a matter of judgement in terms of how we open and what are those criteria and those protocols. It’s an art as well as a science and we have to balance risk here,” Lamont said.
There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in the next week and a half.
When asked if all the metrics need to be met by May 20, Lamont said no.
"We gotta get close to A+. I want to see our metrics get into the green zone. Look, if we're a little off on one or two, we'll make a judgement on that, but I feel very confident that we're moving in the right direction. May 20 is a good day. These are the seven criteria that Indra and Albert laid out and I think we're keeping to them," Lamont said.
