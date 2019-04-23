HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's attorney general is taking on a big drug company.
William Tong is expanding a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma based in Stamford, saying the company diverted profits from to evade accountability for the opioid crisis.
The attorney general says Purdue was much more interested in money than human life, and when in 2007 the company admitted their drug was highly addictive, they kept marketing it.
"They knew people were dying and yet they kept going without any regard for their moral or legal responsibility,” Tong said on Tuesday.
In addition to suing Purdue Pharma, he’s suing its owners, the Sackler family.
Despite threats of possible bankruptcy, Tong said the company must accept responsibility for the opioid crisis.
"What we see from Richard Sackler is sell more, now,” Tong said.
Dozens of states are part of the lawsuit.
CT has obtained private documents that include a list doctors who may have over-prescribed opioids in exchange for kickbacks.
"Purdue did studies to determine how long people stayed on their opioids,” said Kim Massicotte, special counsel for opioids.
Many Connecticut families understand the nightmare of addiction.
"Purdue Pharma took away over a decade of my life,” said Sara Howroyd, who is a recovering addict.
She was given opioids after a car accident, and calls the addiction the worse man-made health crisis.
There are nearly 1,000 overdose deaths every year in Connecticut.
In a statement, Purdue Pharma said they will “vigorously deny the allegations filed” and
“will continue to defend themselves against these misleading attacks.”
Brittany Niber was only 14 when she fell off her bike. It was a serious injury but she said it was oxycontin that almost killed her.
"I felt hopeless and she (her mom) felt even worse, like watching her daughter die,” Brittany Niber said.
"I didn't know, I followed the doctor’s orders and it also told cost me her life. I am angry that happened and lost a lot to years of our life too,” Paige Niber said.
More than 40 states are either suing or have investigations.
On Tuesday evening, Tong will be in Enfield at Asnuntuck Community College for an opioid forum with Congressman Joe Courtney to see what can be done on a federal level.
