HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been a week since the state significantly eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on the state's economic and health condition on Wednesday afternoon.

“For a year plus, I’ve been telling people to stay safe, stay home," Lamont said. "Now I’m saying get out of the house.”

A news conference happened at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, during which the governor announced a "Weekend Wheels" initiative.

It includes fare-free bus service throughout the summer.

Under the initiative, Lamont said customers will not be required to pay any bus fares on Saturdays and Sundays during 2021 between Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The fare-free bus service will also include the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021; the observed Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5, 2021; and the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6, 2021. Bus services in this promotion include all CTtransit local routes, all routes operated by transit districts, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit services.

“In addition to offering some economic relief to families that rely on bus service, this fare-free weekend initiative will encourage residents to visit locally owned businesses and help support Connecticut’s economy in communities that have been heavily affected by the economic impact of the pandemic,” Lamont said. “I am appreciative of the local transit districts that are partnering with the state on Weekend Wheels.”

Passengers are still required to cover their mouths and noses with a mask or face covering while on all buses, in adherence with the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that everyone must continue wearing masks on public transportation whether or not they have been vaccinated, as well as federal requirement from the Transportation Security Administration. Passengers should continue practicing social distancing on all buses, at stops, and while entering and exiting the bus.

Lamont was joined by David Lehman, the Connecticut economic and community development commissioner.

Mask, business restrictions in Connecticut are officially eased People in Connecticut can finally take off the masks if they’re fully vaccinated.

Officials said the state's economic activity is at 92 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Leisure spending has made a big comeback, with many hotels booked solid for Memorial Day weekend.

"This weekend, a lacrosse national championships at Rentschler will be underway. There's 10,000 people who bought tickets already for Saturday's games. They go through to Monday," said Michael Freimuth, executive director of the Capital Region Development Authority.

State leaders say many hotels are booked solid for the Memorial Day weekend. They also said many tickets for events were sold.

During the pandemic, they said passenger air traffic was down 97 percent. Currently, it was only down 40 percent. They expect it trend more toward normal going forward.

On May 19, Connecticut went in line with guidance from the CDC.

The guidance included lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people in most settings.

However, the decision to have customers keep masks on was left up to individual businesses.

The tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

The CT Office of Tourism said last year due to the pandemic, its lodging occupancy revenue was down 30 to 50 percent.

When it comes to dining, leaders said activity is actually pretty much in step to what was seen right now in 2019.

More restaurants are getting comfortable increasing their capacity limits and reopening indoor dining.

Even when they were just take-out only, the Rockin Chicken in Hartford kept business steady.

But after getting help with the ‘Drinks on Us’ incentive, and with the state opening back up, they reopened indoor dining yesterday.

Business continues to rise.

"People, I think, are already tired, want to get out, either outdoors or indoor dining. It's about time,” said Katie Colon, owner of The Rockin Chicken.