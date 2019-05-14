HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A rash of hate crimes at places of worship has lawmakers coming together.
On Tuesday, those on both sides of the aisle said they want to give money to improve security at churches, synagogues and mosques.
Lawmakers said they are prepared to give $5 million in state bonding for things like cameras, more secure doors, and better lighting at houses of worship.
“Nobody should be afraid to go to their synagogue, their mosque, or to their church. So together we are standing up against hate,” said Democratic State Senator Derek Slap.
There have been several incidents of hate across the country, and here in Connecticut.
New Zealand was one of the worst. In March, there were attacks at two mosques where 51 people were killed.
Last October, 11 died during a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Over the weekend in Connecticut, a fire was intentionally set at a New Haven mosque.
In 2017, bomb threats were sent to the Jewish Community Centers in West Hartford and Woodbridge.
"Obviously this is incredibly an important discussion now. It's something we take extremely seriously,” said Rabbi Tuvia Brander, of Young Israel of West Hartford.
Leaders at the Chabad House in West Hartford said after the synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh, West Hartford police and a private security company advised they hire an armed guard.
"We're going to change the doors, the windows," said Rabbi Joseph Gopin, Chabad of Greater Hartford.
To receive the funding, places of worship would have to apply.
"People are coming together and saying no to hatred, and we are together to support each other, regardless of our faith, regardless of our party, that is very touching,” said Fatma Antar, of the Muslim Coalition of CT.
The money will be used for similar security measures that schools are now installing after the tragedy in Sandy Hook.
The funding still needs to be voted on, and even if it doesn't pass, religious leaders said they've already made plans to pay for these types of upgrades out of their own pockets.
The State of CT is trying to balance a budget and here we go AGAIN spending money we don't have. Do I think it is ok to target houses of worship? Of course not. But I am also sick of our politicians spending money we don't have. Raise taxes, Raise taxes is all they know. People are leaving this state because it is getting impossible to afford to live here.
I also hear they want to allow prisoners to make phone calls for free. ANOTHER burden on the taxpayers.
Time to get these politicians out and put ones in that will listen to the people.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
