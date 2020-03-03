WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders met with Asian-American businesses owners on Tuesday.
Lamont and Attorney General William Tong spoke with Asian-American businesses and restaurant owners to discuss the impact that the international spread of coronavirus is having on their businesses.
It is also meant to assure Connecticut residents that these businesses are safe to support.
Business owners say as soon as the news about coronavirus spread, their revenue began to plummet. Chinese restaurants are among the hardest hit.
The manager at Shu Restaurant in West Hartford said sales have dropped about 30 percent since January, and other businesses are seeing even more dramatic dips.
This is happening despite no evidence of any connection between the coronavirus and Asian American businesses.
Jack Ching, who manages Shu Restaurant, admits it’s extremely frustrating, but he is hopeful that his business will bounce back in the near future.
“It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard, but like you said, it’s not anybody’s fault, it just happened and we’ll just keep on doing it,” Ching said.
While the coronavirus has created fear, Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams urged people not to panic.
"Caution is appropriate. Preparedness is appropriate. Panic is not. Many of you may have seen my tweet from this weekend where I advised folks to stop buying masks. While there are things you can do to protect to yourself, there are things that can harm you and your community, and going out and hoarding masks is one of those things," Adams said during his visit to Connecticut on Monday.
