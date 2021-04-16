NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A day after another mass shooting in the country, leaders are sharing more information about a gun buyback event happening in New Haven this weekend.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join Senator Richard Blumenthal on Friday morning for a news conference at 11 a.m. It can be streamed on the Ch. 3 app:
The purpose is to urge community members to turn in any unwanted firearms during the city’s gun buyback event on Saturday, April 17.
“Removing unwanted guns from the community saves lives by reducing the risk of suicide, accidental discharge, domestic violence, and from weapons being stolen and used in crimes,” officials said in a press release.
The gun buyback event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 710 Sherman Parkway, New Haven.
No identification is required, and no questions will be asked.
Also, gift cards will be provided for turned in guns while they last:
- $10 BB guns
- $25 single and double shot handguns
- $50 rifles and shotguns
- $100 pistols and revolvers
- $150 assault weapons
