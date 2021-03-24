FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The future is looking more certain for Batterson Park in Farmington, which has been closed to the public for years.
The park is over 500 acres and straddles Farmington and New Britain.
On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter proposed to fund a park restoration project through a state bonding allocation.
“Batterson Park is a lost natural gem with incredible potential, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for more outdoor spaces that area families and residents can enjoy," said Ritter in a press release. "This would be a significant multi-million- dollar investment in restoring Batterson Park back into a regional recreational asset – that is my goal."
The park was a popular summer destination in the 1950's through the early 1980s.
Visitors in the past have enjoyed the large lake, picnic and recreational areas.
“Batterson Park is a great example of a regional asset that deserves investment, which would give tens of thousands of families another beautiful park to enjoy and explore the outdoors,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Generations of Hartford families have fond memories of Batterson Park, and we are proud to work with Speaker Ritter and our fellow municipalities to advocate for this project.”
“For decades Batterson Park has been a beautiful destination for nature and recreation that New Britain residents as well as those from the surrounding towns were able to enjoy,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart. “This project will allow the park to be brought back to its former glory while being a shining example of what we can accomplish when we all work together for the best interest of our residents.”
