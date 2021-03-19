HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Leaders are planning to discuss funding for performance venues in Hartford on Friday morning.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join several others, including leaders from The Bushnell Performing Arts Center, for a news conference at 11:30 a.m.
They will highlight recent updates to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (“SVOG”) program, which will begin accepting applications in early April.
According to Blumenthal’s office, the American Rescue Plan Act added $1.25 billion in funding to this program, bringing the total to over $16 billion.
Under the SVOG program, eligible venues can receive up to $10 million.
