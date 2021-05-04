NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is continuing its efforts in making a COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all residents.
On Tuesday afternoon, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join Senator Richard Blumenthal to visit a walk-up vaccine clinic at the Taft Apartments.
The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Bringing vaccines to where people live and work is a proven method to help ensure that all residents can get vaccinated. As the number of vaccinated residents grows, health officials are focused on removing barriers to receiving the vaccine and making it as widely available and easily accessible as possible,” a press release said.
This comes as vaccine hesitancy is being seen, as well as other obstacles preventing people from being vaccinated, like lack of access to transportation or familiarity with technology.
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to make an appointment and clinic locations, can be found here.
