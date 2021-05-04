NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is continuing its efforts in making a COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all residents.
While more than 50 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated, the push is on to get more shots into more arms.
The city of New Haven and its partners Griffin Health, set up a walk-up vaccine clinic at the Taft Apartments on College Street.
The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the state’s most recent COVID vaccine data, 40 percent of New Haven residents have received at least one shot, with 25 percent being fully vaccinated.
With demand for the vaccine slowing down, the Elm City is doubling down on its effort to make sure not only is the vaccine accessible, but also encouraging people to get it.
“Sometimes it takes people a little bit longer to digest, to build that trust, but we have no intention of giving up, saying we’re not going to reach herd immunity, and a lot of times you catch people at the right moment and they say, you know what, I am going to get that shot,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.
The Elm City has four large pop-up clinics set for this weekend, along with an all-out push to make sure people know about it.
Information about Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to make an appointment and clinic locations, can be found here.
