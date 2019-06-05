HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As they've done every day this week so far, the Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives discussed the upcoming end to the legislative session.
Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat who represents Berlin and Southington, joined House majority leader Matt Ritter, a Democrat who represents Hartford, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ahead of Wednesday's final House session, they addressed the passage of a two-year $43 billion budget deal, which was approved by the House earlier this week and passed through the Senate Tuesday night.
As with the House, the deal passed largely along party lines with all Republicans and a few Democrats dissenting.
Gov. Ned Lamont called the budget fair, balanced and in line with previous budgets that have passed, despite objections from leading Republicans.
The deal does not include a transportation plan, which is expected to be discussed in a special session.
The Legislative Session comes to a close on Wednesday.
