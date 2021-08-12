HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff called for all state and municipal employees to be vaccinated.
He said that as we see a resurgence with COVID cases, this is a way to protect people.
“We thought this would be past us, not that we’d be having to live another resurgence,” said Duff.
Duff said when vaccines first rolled out, he didn’t think the state would be in this position again.
COVID cases are increasing, and the delta variant is more contagious than previous strains.
He called for all state and municipal employees to get vaccinated or get weekly COVID testing. “We should require those who are working for us who are front facing in the state government and the municipal government to be vaccinated.”
That includes teachers, police, and professors.
He also suggests medical providers disclose if their office staff as a group is fully vaccinated.
Dr. Lisa Cuchara, Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Quinnipiac University said, “I think a mandate at that level would be very effective.”
Cuchara said vaccine mandates are effective, especially since those who opt out must be tested. “You’re still given that freedom of choice, but both of those choices are designed to lessen the spread of the virus.”
Duff said he’s pushing for COVID vaccines to become more mainstream like the MMR or diphtheria shots. ”The more people we get vaccinated, the quicker we get to herd immunity.”
(4) comments
Excellent, then we can get sued for mandating an emergency "vaccine" with side effects that maim and kill people regularly. The EU is now looking at newly discovered kidney, liver and skin side effects, this after linking heart inflammation to mRNA. You won't hear from the card stacking propagandists like WFSB and the fraud that is the biden 'administration'.
You're a liar. None of those side effects are "regular." You have been trolled if you believe that s***.
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/moderna-biontech-stock-price-pfizer-eu-covid-vaccine-side-effects-2021-8
