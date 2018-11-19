ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- If you didn't get a chance to rake your leaves before the snow hit, you're not alone.
Some landscaping companies are hoping to play catch up before we get another round of winter.
It’s a messy job because it’s still wet out, so they can’t use machines.
For many crews, mother nature has now doubled their time out at a job site.
“It's the first day we looked around and there's no more snow on the ground. We have to get our list done and keep everyone happy,” said Jay Viola, of Viola Lawn Service and Landscaping.
He said because of the snow, it has added more time to every job.
“It's doubling and tripling our time. A lot more work. It's not even the snow but the rain that killed us. We are far behind from the beginning. Can't use any of the mowers. Just all hand work. It's wet and heavy,” Viola said.
The snow in parts of Rocky Hill started melting so town crews were picking up leaves over the weekend.
Over in Wethersfield, the public works department said they were out on Monday with their vacuums sucking up the leaves, and they'll continue to do so.
In places like Wolcott, there's still a lot of snow on the ground.
The town doesn't offer pick up but residents are still able to drop off leaves at their recycling center that's still open.
Landscaping crews suggest if you can rake or blow leaves in your yard, it will be better for your lawn come spring.
“If you leave the leaves on the ground, it's going to kill the grass in the spring, clog the storm drains and the mold. It's not good,” Viola said.
You can check in with your public works department to see if they're still on schedule. Many have posted updates online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.