LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Fall foliage is in full swing, and with it, leaf peepers and tourists come from near and far to see the colors for themselves.
In Litchfield County on Thursday, the trees were blazing with red, yellow and orange.
"Litchfield is just a wonderful destination point for tourists to come in. We have been busy we have beautiful leaves,” said Nancy Rogers, of Litchfield.
It's a New England look that travelers are looking for.
"When the sun catches the leaves as you’re going through Litchfield, it's just a beautiful place to be. And we're a historic town. We have kind of that quintessential wonderful church in the middle of town and a great town square and many reasons to come to Litchfield,” Rogers added.
Those leaf peepers are helping out local businesses too.
If you’re busy leaf peeping in Litchfield, you’ll have to stop for some good breakfast, like Patty’s Restaurant.
"We had an excellent weekend last weekend, lines out the door. Everybody is up to see our leaves, come see them and all week we've had customers,” said Patty Dauten.
Mary Butler and her friends have been peeping about.
"We didn't see any last week but this week they're out there,” she said.
After chowing down on some grub it’s time to hit the trails. You'll hear the leaves crackling under your boots before long.
"We've seen a lot of the maples start to turn and also the hickory's, the oaks are still a little bit behind but they are coming up shortly,” said Jeff Delaune, an arborist with The Care of Trees.
He explained how the state gets to see so many magnificent colors.
"What happens is that as the temperature starts to cool off as we go into summer to fall and as the light starts to deteriorate from the shortening of the days. What happens is the chlorophyll slows down inside the trees and that's when you start to see the colors come out,” Delaune said.
He added that the wet weather in August made for a favorable fall foliage.
"Right now, the further north you go you will probably be a little bit closer to peak but actually around here is within the next week or two you will see a really good display of fall color,” Delaune said.
There is still some green on the trees so there is some hope of a prolonged season, but best just to enjoy the view while you can.
Check out the state’s fall foliage map here.
