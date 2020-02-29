NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Two Leap Year babies were born Saturday morning in Connecticut.
Kloey Amaryllis Butler was born at 5:26 am, making her the first Leap Year baby born at Backus Hospital Saturday.
Kloey's parents, Marie and Jonathan, say they will probably celebrate her birthday on March 1st and have a bigger party every four years on February 29th.
Kloey has an older sister, Raelynn, and an older brother, Tanner.
Brayden Quinn Schmidt was the first Leap Year baby born at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. He was born just after midnight at 12:14 a.m.
“I feel so special to have the first Leap Year baby,” said Brayden's mother, Mariah.
Brayden is also welcomed by his father, Larry, and his older brother, Augie.
