HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In a report that likely surprises no one, Connecticut was among the states with the highest property taxes.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a report detailing 2019's Property Taxes by State.
On it, Connecticut had the fourth highest.
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of real-estate and vehicle property taxes. Property tax experts were also consulted.
Connecticut's effective real estate tax rate was 2.07 percent, its annual taxes on a $194,000 home would be $3,999, its state median home value was $270,100 and its annual taxes on a home priced at the state median value was $5,582.
The only states ahead of Connecticut in the property tax department were New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire.
See the top 10 highest here.
The states with the lowest property taxes were Hawaii, Alabama and Louisiana.
See the complete results of the report on WalletHub's website here.
