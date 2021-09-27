ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- It’s that time of year where leaf peeping season is just right around the corner.
‘Sweater weather’ is on the way for later this week, as high temperatures are expected to drop back into the 60s.
Although most trees are green now, they will quickly turn to vibrant shades of color in just a few short weeks.
Leaves need chlorophyll in order to produce green, healthy leaves, and chlorophyll thrives on sunlight and warmth.
So, as the weeks get colder, chlorophyll slows, and the leaves start to change color into the bright reds, oranges and yellows on the trees.
According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, right now we are just starting to see some moderate color in the northeast and northwest corners of the state.
By the week of Oct. 24 to 30, that’s when we expect most of our leaves to be at full peak color and will be the best time to go check out some fall foliage.
If you’re heading north up to Vermont, which is a popular spot, leaves reach their peak a little earlier, anywhere from early to mid-October.
A few popular spots for leaf peeping in Connecticut include Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, Mohawk Mountain State Forest in Goshen, and Kent Falls State Park.
Before you go leaf peeping, you can check out DEEP’s interactive map here.
