LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A popular horse rescue program in Lebanon is in danger of shutting down because they need hay for feed and can’t afford it.
Stirrup Fun Stables is a horse rescue farm tucked away in rural Lebanon.
For the past 10 years, the founder of this non-profit organization, Jeanna Prink, has been busy taking in neglected horses and nurturing them back.
She does it with the help of volunteers and others whose lives are improved because of these beautiful animals.
“You know it’s not just about the rehabilitation and the humaneness to the horses it’s also about programs that people are having and how it effects their lives,” Prink said.
Passionate about the program, Prink told Channel 3 their funds are drying up.
They may have to buy hay, which they couldn’t harvest last year.
“For the most part until now needing hay we’ve been 100% self-sufficient,” said Prink.
Private riding lessons and trail rides support most of the programs offered by the non-profit, but it doesn't bring in enough to buy hay.
There are 22 horses on the farm and each one will consume about a bale of hay.
But this one round of hay will supply all the hay for all the horses for just one day.
The stable has overcome setbacks before.
Four years ago, a heavy snow load collapsed their indoor riding arena and the community came to their aid.
Now, Prink is hopeful they could raise new funds.
“If we don’t raise enough money to purchase the amount of hay that we need then we will turn around and start trying to adopt some of the horses out and lessen the herd,” said Prink.
In order to keep the program running at the farm, they are going to have a tack tag sale, which will take place this Saturday at the senior center in Lebanon.
If you want more information on the tag sale, click here.
For more information on how to donate to the rescue farm, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.