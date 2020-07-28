(WFSB) - Two more conferences with schools in Connecticut have opted to cancel their fall sports seasons as a result of the COVID-19.
The Little East and Metro Atlantic Athletic conferences both suspended conference competition this week.
The Little East, of which both Eastern and Western Connecticut State universities are a part, made its announcement on Tuesday following a unanimous vote.
"This difficult decision, one we know is heart-breaking for our student-athletes, was arrived at following months of weekly planning meetings by the LEC Athletic Directors Council, which sought to find a path that led to a full return of intercollegiate competition that was safe for each member of our campus communities," the LEC said in a statement. "This was done in consultation with state and institution health officials and epidemiologists, the LEC athletic trainers, numerous campus task forces and working groups, and in consideration of recommended health and safety guidelines from the CDC and NCAA."
The MAAC, of which Quinnipiac and Fairfield universities are a part, made its announcement on Monday following a Council of Presidents meeting.
“The fall sports impacted by the Council’s decision include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country and sports that conduct non-traditional season segments in the fall," said MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor. "The MAAC Executive Committee will explore with the Committee on Athletic Administration (COAA) the goal of providing the student-athletes with a schedule of contests among conference members in the spring of 2021 in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state regulations. It is the goal of the MAAC to ensure it recognizes a MAAC champion in each sport and it will review possible championship formats for the fall sports in accordance with evolving state and local regulations.”
A decision on whether or not fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined at a later date.
Other conferences announced COVID-19 related measures as well.
The Ivy League, which includes Yale University, canceled its fall sports season.
The Big East, which recently accepted the University of Connecticut back into the fold, announced earlier this month that there would be no non-conference competition.
The New England Small College Athletic Conference also canceled its fall season.
This decision impacted fall sports for several colleges, including Wesleyan University, Connecticut College, and Trinity College.
