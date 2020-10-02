NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Just days after the Ledge Light Health District in New London issued an alert to city officials and school superintendents that COVID-19 cases in the area increased dramatically, they’re releasing new statistics.
Information released on Friday reports numbers from the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, with 154 cases being reported.
The health district hasn’t seen weekly case numbers that high since before April, according to the results released Friday.
The total number of cases the health district has seen since the beginning of the pandemic totals 1,206.
The health department said while there is no specific reason to the increase, “our contact tracers have reported that they have observed many instances of family and social gathering connections.”
Among the cases being seen within the towns Ledge Light covers, the most have been reported in New London and Waterford, followed by East Lyme and the town of Groton, all reporting more than 200 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Recently, the health district sent a letter to school leaders that said continuing hybrid learning will likely reduce the risk of more cases, instead of reverting to a full, in-person learning model.
RELATED: Health officials in southeastern CT warn schools of uptick in COVID cases
This alert comes as some school districts are working on plans to fully reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.